Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught

    Updated: 7:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 7:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    Nicole Kidman clarifies call for nation to unite behind Donald Trump

    Kidman says comments about Trump support weren't endorsement photo
    Nicole Kidman (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
    By Carlin Becker

    Rare.us

    Actress Nicole Kidman clarified her comments on President-elect Donald Trump and the 2016 election results after coming under fire for suggesting that the nation should unify behind the incoming president.

    “I just say, [Trump's] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” Kidman, who has dual citizenship in Australia, said during an interview with the BBC.

    >> PREVIOUS STORY: Nicole Kidman thinks it’s time we all get behind President-elect Trump

    Many who heard her statement – especially Trump's critics – lashed out at the actress on social media, so in a new interview with “Access Hollywood,” Kidman took the time to clear the air.

    “I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution. It’s that simple,” she said when pressed about the matter. “I’m just, I’m out of it now. That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”

    >> Watch the clip here

