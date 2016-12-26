Nick Cannon hospitalized through Christmas

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Ahead of the Christmas weekend, television personality Nick Cannon was hospitalized due to complications from an autoimmune disease.
The 36-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday. He said a portion of his Christmas holiday might be spent at the hospital.
"For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days, this is where I've been," Cannon wrote on Instagram. "And I will be in the hospital through Christmas."
Cannon, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2012, added the hashtag #LupusSucks.
After being hospitalized twice in 2012 -- once for kidney failure and again with blood clots in his lungs -- Cannon told People magazine that doctors referred to his condition as "a lupus-type of thing." He said no one else in his family has it.
"Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year," he wrote of his hospitalization Thursday, adding "#warrior."
On Monday, fellow actor and comedian Kevin Hart visited Cannon at the medical center. The two posted the same photo on their social media accounts. Comedian Dick Gregory also appeared in the photo.
"Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today," Cannon wrote. "Thank you to everyone for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers… I'm getting there!!! And once I'm back… it's about to be #Ncredible."
"So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself," Hart captioned the photo. "Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick."
Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today! Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers... I'm getting there!!! And once I'm back... it's about to be #Ncredible
A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY IkeT(@nickcannon) on
You can hear the Rush Limbaugh Program on WSB Weekdays from Noon-3pm.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}