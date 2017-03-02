New Zealand offering free trips for job interviews

By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post

Do you consider yourself to be a tech expert? If so, New Zealand has an offer for you.

According to Money, the tech industry in Wellington, New Zealand is offering a free trip to job candidates who can help the city add nearly 100 tech professionals in an effort to bolster the country’s tech scene. They are looking for software developers, creative directors, product managers, analysts and digital strategists.

In an event labeled the “global talent attraction programme,” Wellington will host a week-long trip for 100 candidates that will include meet-ups with other members of the tech industry, trips around the city and prearranged interviews from May 8-11.

Prospective candidates will register online, and tech firms will nominate their favorite candidates. From there, the most-nominated candidates will be selected for the trip and at the end of the week, tech companies will make job offers.

