Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

News/Talk WSB
WSB Storm Center: Atlanta Winter Weather Updates

Posted: 2:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

New York man buys up local newspapers trying to hide DUI arrest

Police lights
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
An upstate New York man tried to buy all the local newspapers to hide his drunk driving arrest.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. —

An upstate New York man tried to hide his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated by scooping up all the local newspapers in town.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Joseph Talbot on drunken driving charges in Wayne County late last week, according to the Times of Wayne County.

He was also charged with refusing to be photographed or fingerprinted, telling police he wanted to keep the incident out of the local newspaper.

When that didn’t work, he tried to buy as many copies as of the Times as he could, some 900 copies at $1.25 apiece, the newspaper said.

The paper had written a story on Talbot’s arrest and included a mugshot, in both the online and newspaper versions of the story.

The newspaper simply restocked the paper after Talbot’s buying spree.

