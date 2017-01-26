New satellite provides detailed imagery of Earth

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Megan McClellan
Fox23.com
A new satellite launched last year is starting to be a game changer in the world of meteorology.
GOES-16 is part of a new generation of technology that's bringing more detailed images of the Earth to scientists and space observers.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said GOES-16 will provide the same type of images and data as current satellites, but the images will be in much more detail.
That will help scientists track hurricane forecasts and show the intensity of the storms, give earlier warnings of thunderstorms and tornadoes, help plan flight routes affected by weather and improve air quality warnings.
The satellite has four times greater resolution and a five times faster speed than older equipment.
GOES-16 will provide multiple images at the same time, scanning the continental U.S. every 5 minutes, adding active or severe weather scanning every 30-60 seconds and a look at the Western Hemisphere every 15 minutes, producing the images simultaneously.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}