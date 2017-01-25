New Olive Garden deal offers all-you-can-eat pasta

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Get ready to kick your New Year's resolution to count carbs to the curb.

Olive Garden announced Monday that it is offering a new all-you-can-eat promotion – Never Ending Classics. Under the deal, which runs through March 6, customers can scarf down unlimited servings of pasta in one sitting.

The promotion, which starts at $11.99, allows customers to pick from five entrees and includes unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. Learn more here.

This isn't the restaurant chain's first time offering obscene amounts of food. In 2015 and 2016, customers could pay $100 for an Unlimited Pasta Pass good for seven weeks. The chain sold 21,000 of those passes last year.