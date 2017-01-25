Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Dow cracks 20,000 barrier

    Updated: 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

    New Olive Garden deal offers all-you-can-eat pasta

    Olive Garden
    Photo credit: Bruce Gifford / Moment Mobile / Getty Images

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Get ready to kick your New Year's resolution to count carbs to the curb.

    Olive Garden announced Monday that it is offering a new all-you-can-eat promotion – Never Ending Classics. Under the deal, which runs through March 6, customers can scarf down unlimited servings of pasta in one sitting.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The promotion, which starts at $11.99, allows customers to pick from five entrees and includes unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. Learn more here.

    This isn't the restaurant chain's first time offering obscene amounts of food. In 2015 and 2016, customers could pay $100 for an Unlimited Pasta Pass good for seven weeks. The chain sold 21,000 of those passes last year.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     