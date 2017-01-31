New Mr. Clean is bald, buff and black

By Nedra Rhone

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mr. Clean just got a makeover.

Atlanta native Mike Jackson is the new face of Mr. Clean, having won a national competition as the man who best embodied the bald, earring wearing icon that has represented Proctor & Gamble’s Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner since the 1950s.

The company said Jackson will fill in for the popular image of Mr. Clean while he is on "vacation."

Jackson resembles the almost 60-year-old icon.

He is bald, buff and wears a gold earring, but unlike the old Mr. Clean, Jackson is black.

“It’s definitely a dream come true to become the next Mr. Clean,” Jackson said in a news release. “While it’s impossible to replace the iconic Mr., I’m excited for this opportunity to help people tackle the most seemingly impossible messes while he’s away ... and have some fun!”

In addition to receiving $20,000 and a year’s supply of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Jackson earned a trip to New York City to shoot a 2017 limited edition Mr. Clean calendar.

Jackson told Yahoo Beauty that he saw the contest for Mr. Clean, which launched in September, on Instagram and felt that he really embodied the character.

“I actually use the product; I always have,” said Jackson, who works in sports marketing and events management. “I’m actually kind of a neat freak … and kind of OCD in my home.”

He enjoys working out, traveling and reading. He watches Science Channel, History Channel, ESPN and "Family Guy."

As part of the gig, Jackson is headed to the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday for the debut of a new Mr. Clean commercial.

We won’t be seeing Jackson in the commercial. The ad features the animated version of Mr. Clean, showing off some new moves and getting dirty.

Jackson will continue making special appearances as Mr. Clean, and there's also a Mr. Clean limited edition calendar.

