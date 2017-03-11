Florida cop buys bike for man who had his stolen

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:24 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 | Posted: 4:37 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Danae Leake
ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A Florida police officer bought a bike for a man who had his bike stolen.
Officers said they responded March 5 to a theft at a business where two men reportedly stole a young man’s bicycle.
Officer Christopher Ortiz said he met with the owner of the bicycle and learned that he works two different jobs. The man said that the bicycle was his only means of transportation.
Ortiz said he saw Nicholas walking to work several times after the theft. The Police Department said Ortiz bought a new bike for the man with his own money.
"When you work with great people who set great examples, doing things like this comes without hesitation," Ortiz said in a comment on the department's Facebook post.
On March 5, 2017 Patrol Officers responded to a theft at a local business, in which two transient men were seen stealing...Posted by Neptune Beach Police Department on Thursday, March 9, 2017
Ortiz said that Officer Eddie Bounds also took part in providing a bike for the young man.
