Nearly half of couples who watch Netflix 'cheat' on each other

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 1:27 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 1:12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have you been caught watching “Stranger Things” or “The Walking Dead” episodes ahead of your significant other? You’re not alone.
A new Neflix study found that 46 percent of couples who use the streaming service have “cheated” on their significant other by doing just that.
To come up with the results, data was collected through 30,267 responses to a SurveyMonkey survey. Analysts further balanced the sample by age and gender to represent an adult online population who watch streaming shows as a couple in more than 20 countries.
Analysts found that the number of “cheaters” has tripled since 2013. And according to the study, 60 percent of consumers said they would cheat even more if they could get away with it.
And the “once a cheater, always a cheater” rule applies, too. According to the study, 81 percent of cheaters are repeat offenders. Forty-four percent have cheating more than three times.
Though it happens all over the world, Brazil and Mexico are the most guilty. Streaming couples in the Netherlands, Germany and Poland are the most loyal.
And the top temptations, according to the study, included “The Walking Dead,” “Breaking Bad,” “American Horror Story,” “House of Cards,” “Orange Is The New Black,” “Narcos” and “Stranger Things.”
The Netflix infographic below illustrates the most common cheating motivations and behaviors:
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}