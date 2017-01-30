A firefighter walks in front of the Islamic Center of Victoria on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Victoria, Texas. The early-morning fire Saturday destroyed the mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago. (Barclay Fernandez/The Victoria Advocate via AP)

By Amanda O'Donnell and Austin American-Statesman

Nearly $900,000 has been raised to help rebuild the mosque that was destroyed by a fire in Victoria on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page.

The page, which was created the same day as the fire, had estimated the total rebuilding costs “based on rough engineering estimates and the original cost of construction” to be around $850,000. In just one day, that amount was met and surpassed by donors. The page has been shared nearly 89,000 times on Facebook.

The mosque posted on Facebook earlier today asking for recommendations for demolition companies.

Requesting recommendations & information for demolition companies. Thank you! Posted by Victoria Islamic Center on Monday, January 30, 2017

According to the Victoria Advocate, the cause of the fire remains undetermined but is being investigated. The mosque’s spokesman asked that the public not to “politicize the situation.”