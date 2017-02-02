Follow us on

Posted: 7:46 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

NC woman wants to give away her farm in essay contest

Farm
John Moore/Getty Images
File photo

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BENNETT, N.C. —

If you've dreamed of becoming a farmer, a North Carolina woman has a deal for you.

Norma Burns, owner of the Bluebird Hill Farm in Bennett, North Carolina, wants to give away her farm to the couple who submits a winning essay, The Associated Press reported.

Burns, who has run Bluebird Hill for 18 years, said she wants to go back to Raleigh.

Along with the essay, couples also have to pay a $300 entry fee. A panel of judges will decide who gets the $450,000, 12.88-acre organic farm.

The deadline for entries is June 1.

For more information, click here.

