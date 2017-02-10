A vehicle sits on the road by a missing section of guard rail along a segment of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel where a tractor-trailer went over the southbound side at the 15-mile marker, Thursday afternoon Feb. 9, 2017, near Virginia Beach, Va. A truck driver died after heavy winds swept his tractor trailer off the 23-mile bridge-tunnel between Virginia Beach and the Delmarva Peninsula, and into the 45-degree, wind-swept waters below, authorities said. A Navy helicopter plucked a driver from the roof of the floating vehicle, but later died, authorities said.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A tractor-trailer driver has died after his rig was blown over the guardrail of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Joseph Chen, 47, of Greenville, North Carolina, was driving seafood for Evans Transports over the CBBT when his truck went into the water around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, WAVY reported.

A Navy helicopter crew rescued Chen from atop his truck floating in the water, WAVY reported.

He later died on the way to an area hospital.

The CBBT had level 2 wind restrictions Thursday when winds exceeded 47 mph. When the accident happened, there were level 1 restrictions.

Under a level 2, tractor-trailers must be hauling 30,000 pounds, in addition to the weight of the vehicle. But at one point Thursday, the CBBT was under a level 3 restriction.

One driver who was cleared to cross told WAVY that he pulled over a mile over the 20-mile long bridge tunnel after hearing about the crash over the radio, saying that he was afraid that his truck was too light.

This wasn't the first time a tractor-trailer was pushed off the CBBT. In January 2016, another driver's rig was blown into the water. That driver was rescued and survived.

Chen's truck floated about two miles away from the bridge and was submerged in the water, WTKR reported.