National Tartar Sauce Day makes its debut

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

There’s something fishy about today’s celebration.

That’s because Friday is the inaugural National Tartar Sauce Day. The registrar at National Day Calendar designated the first Friday after Lent as the day to celebrate tartar sauce.

Most people use tartar sauce on seafood, but others use it as dip for their french fries, according to a survey by the Big Boy restaurant chain, which is based in Cincinnati.

Friday is also National Cold Cuts Day, National Anthem Day, National Speech and Debate Education Day, National Salesperson Day, National Employee Appreciation Day, National I Want You To Be Happy Day, and National Day of Unplugging, according to the National Day Calendar website.

Cincinnati-based Frisch’s had a hand in proclaiming National Tartar Sauce Day, and in a release said the restaurant chain had produced 1.7 million gallons of the white sauce since 1946.