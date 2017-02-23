NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks out about his racing future

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 18: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

NASCAR fans just got Dale Earnhardt Jr. back after his season-ending concussion in 2016.

So they definitely don’t want to see him go quite yet.

Yet, talk began swirling this week after Dale’s comments about racing in this year’s Daytona 500 and just what it would take for him to consider retirement.

“Hell, yeah … I would definitely not want to come back and try to race anymore if I won the championship … I’d be outta' here,” Dale said during a pre-Daytona 500 press conference on Feb. 22, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. “You know, I’ve always wanted to win a championship so badly. We’ve worked so hard to come back from this injury. To come back and win a championship, it would be hard not to hang it up.”

There is no doubt that Dale’s recent marriage and the health scare from last year has changed the way he looks at life these days.

“My eyes were jumping around in my head real bad, just walking down the street, or riding in a car,” Dale said. “A road sign was jumping around so I couldn’t even read it. I was scared to death that I was going to be stuck with that all my life.”