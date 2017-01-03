MyPillow loses BBB accreditation

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It is one of the products featured on late-night infomercials and pop-up mall kiosks, but the company that makes MyPillow has received some bad news.
The popular pillow that is part of the "As Seen on TV" universe has lost its accreditation from the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota, KVRR reported.
The product now has a BBB F rating after receiving complaints from consumers.
The BBB has asked the company to stop its buy one, get one free and other discount offers.
Rules that govern advertising say the offers must be either offered for a limited time or it's the normal price of the item.
The owner of MyPillow said he could not stop the buy one, get one free offer at the time of the BBB's request, but would look into the possibility of changes later this year.
The company has also come under fire for false claims over what is in the pillow's boxes and what is advertised on television, as well as offering what is called a full warranty that consumers said was not, KSTP reported.
Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO, responded to KSTP in a statement that the company runs sales and specials and that he is disappointed in the BBB's decision.
