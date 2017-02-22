Follow us on

Updated: 4:37 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 4:37 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Must-see: 'Purple rain' lights up Houston sky amid storms

Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle via AP
Sunlight streams between skyscrapers as the sunrise paints the sky behind downtown Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Houston.

By Chana Elgin

Rare.us

HOUSTON —

It can neither be confirmed nor denied that Prince was on sky duty over Houston on Monday amid some pretty ridiculous rain.

KTRK compiled an epic slideshow of the ominous yet oddly soothing illumination, but check out what a few other Houstonians captured around town Monday.

">February 21, 2017

After a day of storms, a gorgeous sunset tonight in Houston. from houston

Ominous Colored Clouds Over Houston from houston

Houston In The Pink from houston

You can read more about the light wave length and color spectrum here.

