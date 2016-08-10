Move over Thin Mints: Girl Scouts releases new S'mores cookies

Updated: 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Girl Scouts of the USA have released two new additions to its line of cookies – and both of them are s'mores-inspired.
The Girl Scout S'mores cookies are for sale now. One version, a vegan one baked by ABC Bakers, is made up of a graham cracker cookie dipped in a creme icing and covered in chocolate. The second version, baked by Little Brownie Bakers, consists of a chocolate, "marshmellowy" filling sandwiched between two graham cracker cookies.
BREAKING: A new cookie variety is joining the mix - Girl Scout S'mores! https://t.co/Zodwi3KS83#NationalSmoresDaypic.twitter.com/eMrPvpW6Yh— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 10, 2016
The cookies are the newest addition to the Girl Scouts lineup since 2015, when Rah-Rah Raisins was introduced.
"As we approach the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts, it only seems natural to celebrate it with a new cookie flavor that ties to our heritage and captures the adventurous, take-charge, and civic-minded spirit of our girls," interim CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA Sylvia Acevedo said.
The price of the cookies varies by location and is set by local Girl Scout councils.
It is the first time s'mores have been made into Girl Scout cookies, although the group was among the first to publish a recipe for the treat. Girl Scout Leader magazine shared a recipe for "Some More" in 1925.
Two years later, the group published another recipe for "somemores."
Hey @Hersheys we're having #SmoreFun! #DYK that the 1st s'mores recipe was from Girl Scouts? You were there too! pic.twitter.com/yZOqdlDkGA— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 10, 2016
