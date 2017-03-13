By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two boys and their mother were shot and killed in New Orleans early Friday, and a third child was left in critical condition, according to a story from NOLA.com.

Monique Smith, 30, Justin Simms, 10, and Jumyrin Smith, 6, were found dead in their home around 4 a.m. Friday. A third child, A'Miya Smith, 12, was also shot in the home. She is in critical condition in a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

“Every murder breaks a heart,” NOPD Chief Michael Harrison told reporters. “But to find that children were involved…it really rattles everybody.”

NOLA.com reported that the family had become more reclusive in the past months, and that Monique Smith and her husband were separated.

