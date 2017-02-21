Mother sends care packages full of trash to college son

By WPXI.com

When Westminster College student Connor Cox received a pair of care packages from his mother he expected to find cookies.

Instead, Cox found the box was full of empty soda cans, used tissues and other trash. Confused, he opened the second box and found even more trash inside.

"I got two boxes, and I opened one, and it had food in it, and I realized there wasn't food in the other one," Cox, 18, told ABC News. "It was a bunch of trash, tissues (and) soda cans."

He called home to see if his mother had made some kind of mistake. Her reply? "That's the trash you were supposed to take out."

">January 30, 2017

Turns out he'd forgotten to empty the trash can in his room, so his mother was teaching him a lesson.

Cox posted a photo of the package on Twitter.

"Thought my mom was sending me a care package, but instead she sent me a box of trash I was supposed to take out," he wrote.

Cox, who is the only boy of four siblings, says his mother is a good mother with a good sense of humor.

But taking out the trash may not be the only chore Cox has trouble with.

"Laundry is definitely the hardest thing to do consistently in college," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

">February 21, 2017