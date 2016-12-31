Mother dies holding child live on Facebook

By Jared Leone

A mother died live on Facebook while holding her 1-year-old son, the woman’s aunt said.

Barbara Johnson watched her 26-year-old niece Keiana Herndon holding her son Rylee and talking about going to college on the Facebook Live video on Wednesday, according to KATV.

Moments later, Herndon starts whipping her face and shaking her head before falling backward. The video ends with her friends finding her on the floor and calling 911. The video has been removed.

“Never knew that was going to be the last breath she would take, on social media live,” Johnson told KATV.

Herndon’s mother, Mary Morgan, said her daughter suffered from a thyroid condition.

“The thyroid messes with everything and it triggered her heart,” Morgan told KATV. “It’s a tragedy, I know that much, and I know one thing, I would love to have my baby back with me.”

The family started a GoFundMe page.