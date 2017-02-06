ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 05: Chad Schrage (L) and other Atlanta Falcons fans react while watching Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at STATS on February 5, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Waking up after a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots in the first overtime at a Super Bowl is brutal.

>> Read more trending stories

To make the day a little easier for disappointed Falcons fans, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite comforting tweets oozing love and support for Atlanta and Falcons fans around the nation.