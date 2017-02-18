Monopoly says game over for thimble

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Monopoly players can still pass go, end up in jail or take a walk on the Boardwalk, just without the thimble.
The game token, one of the original pieces from the Depression-era board game’s creation, was not popular enough with fans who voted on updating the pieces, according to game maker Hasbro.
“Despite being an integral part of day-to-day life when the token was originally added to the game in 1935, the lucky Thimble has lost its ‘shine’ with today’s fans, and will be retired from the game,” the company told PBS NewsHour.
There were 4 million votes cast in the contest which ended Jan. 31.
The original pieces -- the race car, thimble, boot, top hat and battleship -- as well as the Scottie dog, horse and rider, and wheelbarrow, which replaced the lantern, purse and rocking horse in the 1950s, could all be replaced.
New pieces could include emojis, a penguin, rubber ducky, sunglasses or scooter.
The cat replaced the iron in a fan vote in 2013 but could be replaced when the final results are revealed March 19 -- World Monopoly Day.
The eight winning game pieces will be packed into Monopoly board games in August, according to the Providence Journal.
“Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new lineup of tokens,” Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming, said in a release.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}