Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:00 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017 | Posted: 7:00 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
By HotTopics.TV
PERTH, Australia —
A mother captured a tender moment between her two sons, whose time together is limited.
Mom Sheryl Blanksby’s younger son, Thomas, was born with a skin lesion that looked like a birthmark, but doctors soon diagnosed the baby boy with a rare and aggressive type of cancer. Thomas’ condition is terminal.
“We as a family are trying to cope the best way we can, but it has been very hard,” Blanksby told the Daily Mail.
The family, who lives in Australia, explained to their preschool-aged son, William, that doctors are trying to heal Thomas.
“William also said that maybe the doctors can’t help his baby brother, that’s why Mummy and Daddy are sad. So we think he knows in his own way,” Blanksby said.
Blanksby recently shared a touching moment she captured between William and baby Thomas.
“I was getting ready in the bathroom and (my) husband was in the kitchen,” Blanksby wrote in the Instagram caption. “The kids were quiet, especially Mr preschooler. You know the rules about when kids are quiet.”
When Blanksby found her sons, she saw William comforting Thomas, quietly whispering to him.
“My preschooler is telling his baby brother ‘Kuya (big brother) is here. Everything is OK,” Blanksby wrote.
#Throwback to when we were on our holiday. I was getting ready in the bathroom and husband was in the kitchen. The kids were quiet, especially Mr preschooler. You know the rules about when kids are quiet. I tiptoed to the lounge with my camera ready to catch anything they are doing. I was expecting my baby to be covered in Nutella or something but instead I saw this. My preschooler is telling his baby brother "Kuya (big brother) is here. Everything is ok". #myboys #bestbigbrother #documentinglittlemoments #mybabyloves #myheartandsoul #luckymummy
A post shared by Ms Chikee (@mschikee) on
The family isn’t sure how much time Thomas has left. Blanksby said they are trying to take as many trips as possible with their sons while they still have time.
“We want to travel with the boys, go on weekend trips to the beach, picnic at the park, drive down the Margaret River,” Blanksby told the Daily Mail.
Friends set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses so the family can focus on bonding with Thomas while they can.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}