A multi-agency search for a missing 2-year-old in New York ended Tuesday afternoon after an officer found the child hidden on what appeared to be a neatly made bed.

Police in Schodack were called to a home on Tuesday on a report of a missing child. According to WNYT, a woman told police that her son had vanished.

Officers with nine agencies, including New York State Police and Southern Rensselaer County Search and Rescue, searched the home and the surrounding area for signs of the child.

Schodack police Chief Joseph Belardo told WNYT that it was after a K-9 team swept the area that authorities decided to check the house once more.

"We must have checked the house a half-dozen times," Belardo said. "And then one of the officers happened to go up in the room, pull the covers back and the baby was asleep in bed."

Police said in a news release that the child fell asleep between pillows in a way that made it appear as though the bed were neatly made.

The child was missing for about an hour and a half, according to WNYT.