A woman was arrested after allegedly abandoning her 11-year-old son on the side of the road in Massachusetts.

Police said the boy knocked on the door of a Mattapoisett home Friday just before 9 p.m. With temperatures outside below freezing, the resident let the boy in and called police.

When police arrived, the boy said his mother got mad at him for acting up, so she told him to get out of the car and shut the door. She then drove off, leaving him on the side of the road without a hat or gloves, police said.

The boy said that before he knocked on the door at the nearby house, he chased the car but was unable to catch up.

Police responded to a New Bedford shelter where the 11-year-old said his family had been staying. When they arrived, officers found the Lexus his mother had been driving, and after speaking to the boy’s mom, she allegedly left through a side door with her 8-year-old son.

Police said they soon tracked down the woman, later identified as Marina Johnson, and the 8-year-old boy in a nearby marsh standing in water up to their knees.

Johnson was charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment of a child under 18 and felony abandonment of a child without support.

Both boys have been placed in foster care by the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families.