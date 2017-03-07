Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. —
A woman was arrested after allegedly abandoning her 11-year-old son on the side of the road in Massachusetts.
Police said the boy knocked on the door of a Mattapoisett home Friday just before 9 p.m. With temperatures outside below freezing, the resident let the boy in and called police.
">March 6, 2017
Mother accused of abandoning son on side of road in sub-freezing temps https://t.co/kwkzD0Yxwi— FOX25 News Boston (@fox25news)https://t.co/kwkzD0Yxwi— FOX25 News Boston (@fox25news) March 6, 2017
Mother accused of abandoning son on side of road in sub-freezing temps
When police arrived, the boy said his mother got mad at him for acting up, so she told him to get out of the car and shut the door. She then drove off, leaving him on the side of the road without a hat or gloves, police said.
The boy said that before he knocked on the door at the nearby house, he chased the car but was unable to catch up.
Police responded to a New Bedford shelter where the 11-year-old said his family had been staying. When they arrived, officers found the Lexus his mother had been driving, and after speaking to the boy’s mom, she allegedly left through a side door with her 8-year-old son.
Police said they soon tracked down the woman, later identified as Marina Johnson, and the 8-year-old boy in a nearby marsh standing in water up to their knees.
Johnson was charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment of a child under 18 and felony abandonment of a child without support.
Both boys have been placed in foster care by the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}