The Cayan Tower, the world's tallest twisted tower, stands at Dubai's Marina on June 11, 2013, in the United Arab Emirates.

By Michelle Ewing

Dubai officials are speaking out after learning of a Russian model's dangerous photo shoot from the edge of a 73-story tower.

According to a Gulf News report last week, police are investigating a viral video and photos of Viktoria Odintcova, 23, hanging off the 1,008-foot Cayan Tower. Odintcova, shown only holding a man's hand for support, didn't appear to use any safety equipment in the shoot.

Officials with Cayan Group told Gulf Business that Odintcova did not seek permission for the shoot.

"Although the Cayan Tower has been periodically used for extreme sports events, in all cases there has been safety, security, and emergency services on site," a Cayan spokesman said, adding that "an immediate legal action is running against this condemned incident."

Dubai police Maj. Gen. Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri told Gulf News that risky stunts like these endanger the lives of not only the people participating but also pedestrians on the ground.

"We have previously warned people to not perform such acts," Al Mansouri said. "They don't realize that it could cost them their life if something goes wrong."

He also told The National that police want Odintcova to sign a pledge "not to repeat any dangerous moves that could endanger her life in Dubai."

Odintcova, back in Moscow, apologized for the inconvenience and said she'd sign the papers if police mail them to her.

"I didn't want to hurt the reputation of the city," she told The National in an email. "I hope we can resolve this misunderstanding."

As for Cayan's threat of legal action, Odintcova said, "We deserve a reward for disclosing weaknesses in the security of that building. We were at the rooftop of that building without any evil intentions; however, someone else could have come out there to commit suicide or an act of terrorism."

