Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Gone are the days of the standard chocolate M&M's and the cutting edge peanut-filled version.
The candy brand has been releasing special flavors over the past few years, and this Valentine's Day is no exception.
M&Ms, which is owned by Mars, Inc. and celebrated 75 years on the market last year, has introduced its white cheesecake variation in time for the day of romance.
The news of the new, limited edition flavor came out in December and were already starting to appear on Walmart shelves before Christmas, the site The Impulsive Buy posted on its Instagram account.
Valentine's Day candies are popping up on shelves! White Cheesecake M&M's anyone? This was spotted by reader Robbie at Walmart.
A photo posted by The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) on
The white cheesecake flavor, which is a Walmart exclusive, is said to taste like cheesecake, white chocolate and graham cracker under the pink, white and yellow candy shell, Thrilliest reported.
White cheesecake isn't the only flavor planned for this year's special M&Ms. The company is also coming out with a caramel flavor this spring and has introduced a coffee-flavored variation.
">January 13, 2017
Test a hypothesis of ours: M&M'S Coffee Nut are good luck. (We already know they're delicious.) #FridayThe13thpic.twitter.com/gkLFk0OY68— M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate)#FridayThe13thpic.twitter.com/gkLFk0OY68— M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) January 13, 2017
Test a hypothesis of ours: M&M’S Coffee Nut are good luck. (We already know they’re delicious.)
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}