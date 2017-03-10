Missouri band drowns out halftime interview

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:26 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. —
Sometimes a sideline interview just doesn’t go well. And it’s best when both sides agree to end it.
Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference basketball tournament, Mississippi went to the halftime intermission leading 46-36 against Michigan. As Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy was leaving the court, he was stopped by SEC Network sideline reporter Laura Rutledge for an interview.
Stationed near where Rutledge was conducting the interview, the Missouri band loudly broke out into song just as Rutledge was beginning her questions, SEC Country reported.
Kennedy strained to hear the first question, finally asking Rutledge “is this Candid Camera? I’ve got no shot.
“I like the song, but I’ve got no idea. I’ll just stare at you,” he said before walking to the locker room.
Ole Miss got the last laugh on the band, winning 86-74 to advance in the tournament.
">March 10, 2017
Some halftime interviews do not go as planned.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork)
Just ask @LauraMRutledge. pic.twitter.com/eETaNr908G@LauraMRutledge. pic.twitter.com/eETaNr908G— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 10, 2017
Some halftime interviews do not go as planned.
Just ask
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}