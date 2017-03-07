Follow us on

Posted: 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Missing blind dog's story has happy ending

Cat clings to tractor-trailer's undercarriage for 400 miles, survives

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. —

A California family has been reunited with its dog, who wandered off and was missing for eight days.

And some are calling it a miracle.

Sage is blind and vanished on Feb. 24 after her owners thought someone had brought her in for the night, KSBW reported

Beth Cole, Sage's owner, said that her neighbors and friends searched, looking for the beloved dog, but after seven days they had given up hope, almost.

Dan Estrada, Cole's neighbor, and his friend Victor Lopez were hiking Saturday when they found Sage laying in a stream, KSBW reported.

They thought she was dead, but when she realized they were there, she lifted her head. Sage was too weak to walk so Estrada hoisted the lab over his shoulders and hiked up the canyon, reuniting Sage with her family.

A blind labrador retriever was miraculously found alive in the Santa Cruz mountains after being lost in the woods for eight days.

Posted by KSBW TV Action News 8 on Monday, March 6, 2017

Estrada passed on the $1,000 reward offered by the Coles and asked that it be given to an animal organization.

