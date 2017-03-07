Missing blind dog's story has happy ending

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. —
A California family has been reunited with its dog, who wandered off and was missing for eight days.
And some are calling it a miracle.
Sage is blind and vanished on Feb. 24 after her owners thought someone had brought her in for the night, KSBW reported.
Beth Cole, Sage's owner, said that her neighbors and friends searched, looking for the beloved dog, but after seven days they had given up hope, almost.
Dan Estrada, Cole's neighbor, and his friend Victor Lopez were hiking Saturday when they found Sage laying in a stream, KSBW reported.
They thought she was dead, but when she realized they were there, she lifted her head. Sage was too weak to walk so Estrada hoisted the lab over his shoulders and hiked up the canyon, reuniting Sage with her family.
A blind labrador retriever was miraculously found alive in the Santa Cruz mountains after being lost in the woods for eight days.Posted by KSBW TV Action News 8 on Monday, March 6, 2017
Estrada passed on the $1,000 reward offered by the Coles and asked that it be given to an animal organization.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}