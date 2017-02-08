Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By WFTV
A missing 92-year-old Lake County, Florida, woman’s car was found in Leesburg along with a possible shallow grave in a nearby wooded area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Deputies conducted a well-being check on Rubye Harrison James Wednesday after someone reported that she hadn’t been seen at her Edgewood Road home since Monday.
When investigators arrived at her home, James was not there and her 2016 Hyundai Veloster was missing, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Later in the evening Wednesday, deputies reported finding James’ car abandoned in the area of Snow Place in Leesburg.
As deputies investigated the scene, a Sheriff’s Office K-9 located a possible shallow grave containing human remains in a nearby wooded area, the LCSO said.
No other information was immediately released on James’ disappearance.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida Crimeline.
