Reagan Caldwell in the arms of his dad, Air Force Capt. Brandon Caldwell, seeing him clearly for the first time with glasses. (Caters News)

A video showing a military dad’s reunion with his 9-month-old son in an Albany, New York, suburb, is warming hearts across the country.

In the clip posted on Facebook Feb. 28, little Reagan Caldwell is in the arms of his dad, Air Force Capt. Brandon Caldwell, who was home after a two-month deployment in Antarctica.

People magazine reported that Reagan’s mother, Amanda Caldwell, video-recorded the moment Brandon sang "pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake, baker’s man" to Reagan, who happily clapped along while wearing his new eyeglasses.

Toward the end of the song, Reagan rested his head against his dad’s shoulder in a heartwarming cuddle.

"This was the hardest deployment yet by far and you can see how hard it was for Brandon to be away from Reagan by the emotion he showed when he finally had him in his arms again," Amanda Caldwell told WABC. "Reagan did not skip a beat and is loving having daddy back home."

"This was the first time he got to see his daddy through glasses," Amanda wrote in the Facebook video. "It’s obvious in this video he loves his daddy."

Reagan has survived a lot during his first few weeks of life. He suffered from meningitis and became septic shortly his birth in June and initially showed symptoms 20 days after his delivery. He ended up in the intensive care unit.

"I want moms to ask questions, do research on it, and if you think there's something going on with your baby take them into the pediatrician or the emergency room immediately ... Do not wait!" Amanda Caldwell said. "Do not let anybody make you feel like you're paranoid. You are the mother of that baby and you know better than anybody else!"

He has since recovered and is making incredible strides, according to updates posted to his Facebook page. He is undergoing regular physical, occupational and speech therapy sessions.

