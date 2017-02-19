Middle school student threw wood at Trump’s motorcade

By Justin Price

Palm Beach Post

The person who threw a block of wood at President Donald Trump’s motorcade in South Florida on Friday was identified as a middle school student, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

The State Attorney’s Office will decide whether any charges are filed in the case, according to the press release from the sheriff’s office.

On Friday as the president and his motorcade drove from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s part-time residence and Winter White House, someone threw a small hard object at one of the passing vehicles, the release said.

Once the president had been safely escorted to his home, several members of the motorcade returned to the area look for the object and witnesses. They found a wood block measuring about 2 inches by 4 inches, according to the sheriff’s office.

A middle school student confessed to throwing the block and implicated four other students, the sheriff’s office said.

