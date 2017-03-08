Michelle Obama visits D.C. school for International Women's Day

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 12:09 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 11:36 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
WASHINGTON —
Even though Michelle Obama no longer lives in the White House, she is still committed to encouraging education.
The former first lady made another surprise visit to students at a Washington, D.C.-area school. This time, she visited girls at the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus to have a roundtable talk. Many of the students were from the school’s international program for recent immigrants, including girls from Latin America and Africa.
The former first lady met with 12 girls to talk about education.
She announced the visit on Snapchat, saying, “We’re celebrating International Women’s Day with a group of amazing young women. We’re going to talk about education — the importance of it in their lives and in mine.” She also shared a video of the visit.
When she walked into where the students were gathered, there were many shocked reactions, tears and hugs as the girls greeted Obama.
Obama later added a picture to her Instagram account with this caption:
“Celebrating the beauty and diversity of our country on this #InternationalWomensDay with some of the many fierce and promising girls here at DC’s Cardozo Education Campus. I loved visiting this school because it tells the American story in so many ways. Three years ago, Cardozo established its International Academy with only 150 students, but today it boasts nearly 400 who are thriving in and out of the classroom. By embracing young immigrants and their diverse cultures and contributions, Cardozo is a model for our entire country. The girls I met with today are ready to take on the world. We’ve just got to make sure that the world is ready for them.”
A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on
This isn’t Obama’s first surprise visit to a D.C.-area school. Last week, she visited Ballou STAY High School, a charter school in southeast Washington, D.C.
