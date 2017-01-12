Michael's craft store recalls salt rock lamps

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Michael's craft stores is recalling a popular holiday gift.
The company, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, announced that it is recalling the Lumiere Salt Rock Lamps.
The store sold about 80,000 between July and November for between $15 and $30, the CPSC reported.
The lamps' dimmer switches and/or plugs can overheat and possibly catch fire or a shock hazard.
Consumers are being asked to either call Michaels at 1-800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday, or go to michaels.com and click on product recalls for more information.
They can also return them to Michael's for a full refund.
The recall involves three styles, all sold in black boxes with Lumiere and a photo of the lamp on it.
The specific styles include:
3-5PM and 9-10PM weekdays on WSB
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}