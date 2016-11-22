Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

GRIDLOCK ALERT: I-20/eb at Turner Hill Rd. (exit 75) in Dekalb Co.; with crash.

    Posted: 11:41 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

    Merry XMizzle: Woman finds out Snoop Dogg is her Reddit Secret Santa

    Snoop Dogg
    Rapper Snopp Dogg attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Coliseum on November 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Related

    Uplifting

    More

    People in the News

    More

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Crystal Bonvillian

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HARVEST, Alabama —

    An Alabama woman participating in Reddit's Secret Santa program got the surprise of her life this year when she found out who her Secret Santa was.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The woman, who WHNT News 19 in Huntsville identified as Erin, told the news station that she first knew something was different from previous years when Reddit administrators emailed her to inform her that her gift was on its way. Typically, she said, an automated message alerts a participant that the gift has been shipped.

    She realized just how out of the ordinary her gift would be when a package showed up on her doorstep in the small Madison County community of Harvest.

    "I called my husband, and I'm, like, 'I think my Secret Santa might be Snoop Dogg,'" Erin told WHNT.

    >> Related: Bill Gates plays Secret Santa for Reddit user

    Indeed he was. According to the news station, the rapper sent Erin several gifts and a handwritten note with a very Snoop-like message.

    "What up Erin," the note began. "Merry XMizzle to you and your fam. Even a bo$$ lady like you need to kick back and relax sometimes. Hope you like these goodies I chose for you. Keep ya head up and stay on your grind in 2017."

    He signed it with a flourish, "Snoop Dogg."

    Dang this is dope! My Reddit secret santa turned out to be someone who lives a few miles away from me lol

    Posted by Aaron John Olis on Thursday, December 22, 2016

    Erin told WHNT that she "freaked out" when she realized who the package was from. The gifts included a Snoop Dogg Millionaire T-shirt, Snoop Dogg slippers, a toy drone, socks -- and a package of leaves.

    The leaves are green tea, Erin swears.

    Photos of Snoop's note to Erin, along with her gifts, immediately went viral online. 

    Reddit user gets a package full of Snoop Dogg Secret Santa Awesomeness. Foshizle? My nizzle!

    Posted by Thephillyantshow on Saturday, December 17, 2016

    Her Reddit cohorts are helping her think up an appropriate Southern-themed gift to send Snoop as a thank you. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    Atlanta's Evening News with Erick Erickson

    Atlanta's Evening News with Erick Erickson

    Erick Erickson is host of the Atlanta’s Evening News with Erick Erickson on WSB weeknights 5-7pm.

    • Call the show: (404) 872-0750
     
     