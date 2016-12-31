Melissa McCarthy made $33 million in 2016, including a reported eight-figure payout for the remake of “Ghostbusters.” She also starred in the movie “The Boss” and still earns a paycheck from her TV series “Mike & Molly.”

Apparently, no member of President Donald Trump's administration is safe from a "Saturday Night Live" skewering.

In the latest episode hosted by Kristen Stewart, Alec Baldwin returned as Trump, but the show also took aim at White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Surprise guest Melissa McCarthy played the latter, setting social media ablaze.

The roast kicked off with a "cold open" poking fun at Trump's recent phone calls with foreign leaders.

"No refugees. America first. Australia sucks. Your reef is failing. Prepare to go to war," Trump (Baldwin) told Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Beck Bennett) as Bannon – played by a cast member dressed as the Grim Reaper – looked on.

Baldwin's Trump also taunted Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (Alex Moffat) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon) before getting a tongue-lashing from Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (Kenan Thompson).

"You think you are a real dictator?" Thompson's Mugabe asked. "I will rip out your spine and drink from your skull!"

At the end of the bit, the "SNL" writers made it clear that they think Bannon is really in charge at the White House.

"OK, Donald, that's enough fun for tonight. Can I have my desk back?" the cloaked "Bannon" said.

"Yes, of course, Mr. President. I'll go sit at my desk," Baldwin's Trump responded, scurrying to a smaller, child-size desk with a toy.

"That's enough fun for tonight." #SNLpic.twitter.com/6pJeCJaV6U — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2017



Another sketch that parodied Spicer's tense press briefings quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

"Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start," McCarthy, playing Spicer, shouted from the podium.

"When I say rocky start, I mean it in the sense of 'Rocky,' the movie, because I came out here to punch you in the face – and also I don't talk so good."

McCarthy's Spicer also accidentally told reporters his email password and riffed on the administration's recent criticism of the press for using the term "travel ban."

Trump is "using your words. When you use the words and he uses them back, it's circular using of the word, and that's from you," "Spicer" said.

McCarthy-as-Spicer later threatened to put another journalist "in the corner with CNN," where a reporter was trapped in a cage.

