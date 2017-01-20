Melania Trump's inauguration dress evokes Jackie Kennedy

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Barbara Marshall

Palm Beach Post

In a look that crossed party lines, Melania Trump wore her admiration for Jackie Kennedy on her sleeves Friday morning as she swept into view on the day of her husband’s inauguration in a sky blue suit dress that channeled Kennedy’s dove gray inaugural outfit 56 years earlier.

During the campaign, Trump had said she wanted to be a first lady in the mode of Kennedy, a mid-century fashion icon.

Like Kennedy’s Oleg Cassini ensemble, Trump’s custom-designed Ralph Lauren outfit had bracelet-length sleeves worn with long gloves. Both were made by American designers.

>> Complete coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration Where Kennedy’s high neckline was trimmed with sable, Trump’s cutaway jacket had a high wrapped collar, worn with a matching pair of her famous stilettos. Underneath, Trump, 46, wore a trim dress with a faux turtleneck neckline.

There was no pillbox hat, but Trump’s modern updo furthered her channeling of the sleekly feminine Kennedy silhouette, a demure contrast to Trump’s pre-campaign bombshell looks.

Twitter erupted in admiration, with most writers honing in on the Kennedy homage.

Michelle Obama, who wore a sober brick red dress and matching coat for the inauguration, was a fashion industry darling, appearing in bold, colorful styles by both established and up-and-coming designers, but many designers refused to work with Trump, citing dislike of Donald Trump.

Not Lauren, however, who in a bi-partisan move also designed Hillary Clinton’s inaugural day ivory pantsuit and coat.

Both first daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump also chose white for their father’s big day. Ivanka donned a long, fitted Oscar de la Renta jacket with asymetrical hemline and matching pants. Tiffany wore a double-breasted white coat and matching gloves.