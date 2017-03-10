Melania Trump’s approval rating climbs

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Melania Trump's popularity is on the rise, climbing 16 points since her husband was sworn in as present.

A new CNN/ORC poll survey found that 52 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the first lady, an increase from 36 percent before the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Those who have an unfavorable view of Melania Trump remained about the same, hovering at 32 percent, one percent higher than before Jan. 20. An additional 12 percent said they had no opinion, Fox News reported.

The poll results fell along party lines, with 86 percent of Republicans viewing the first lady favorably. Just 22 percent of Democrats said they feel the same, Fox News reported.

President Trump's approval rating is at 43 percent, according to a Gallup poll.