Melania Trump’s approval rating climbs

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:13 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Melania Trump's popularity is on the rise, climbing 16 points since her husband was sworn in as present.
A new CNN/ORC poll survey found that 52 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the first lady, an increase from 36 percent before the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Those who have an unfavorable view of Melania Trump remained about the same, hovering at 32 percent, one percent higher than before Jan. 20. An additional 12 percent said they had no opinion, Fox News reported.
The poll results fell along party lines, with 86 percent of Republicans viewing the first lady favorably. Just 22 percent of Democrats said they feel the same, Fox News reported.
President Trump's approval rating is at 43 percent, according to a Gallup poll.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}