At the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, Meryl Streep was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 67-year-old actress accepted her award with a speech in which she criticized President-elect Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

Though Streep's political acceptance speech was greeted with applause, there were at least two Hollywood A-listers in the audience who didn't seem enthused.

When the camera panned to Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn during Streep's speech, the two men seemed displeased with her message. Twitter users were quick to point out and analyze the men's expressions.

Streep said in her speech that there were "many powerful performances this year," but there was one that "stunned" her and "sank its hooks in (her) heart."

"Not because it was good," she said. "There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter -- someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart," she said.

Gibson and Vaughn can be seen staring up at Streep at the 5:08 mark:

Trump responded to Streep's comments Monday by publishing a series of tweets criticizing her, including a comment in which he called her "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood."