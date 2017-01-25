Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:21 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 10:58 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80.
>> Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
During her years in the spotlight, the actress, author, producer and activist influenced countless people with her trailblazing work.
One of the people whom Moore influenced through her work as a television star was former first lady Michelle Obama.
In August 2016, just a few months before Moore died, Obama sat down with Variety magazine and talked about how "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" influenced her life when she was young.
She recalled watching the show over dessert when she was growing up, along with a Saturday night lineup that included "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "The Carol Burnett Show."
"She was one of the few single working women depicted on television at the time," the former first lady said. "She wasn't married. She wasn't looking to get married. At no point did the series end in a happy ending with her finding a husband, which seemed to be the course you had to take as a woman. But she sort of bucked that. She worked in a newsroom, she had a tough boss and she stood up to him. She had close friends, never bemoaning the fact that she was single. She was very proud and comfortable in that role.
"I was probably 10 or 11 when I saw that, and sort of started thinking, 'You know what? Marriage is an option. Having a family is an option. And going to school and getting your education and building your career is another really viable option that can lead to happiness and fulfillment.'"
