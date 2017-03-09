Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan expecting second child

By Rare.us

Good news for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan: they’re expecting their second child.

>> Read more trending news

“Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” Zuckerberg announced on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child.”

RELATED: Look at which internet mogul and one-time atheist has suddenly found religion

The couple is already parents to daughter Maxima “Max,” who turned 1 year old this past November. Before having her, they reportedly tried to get pregnant for years, with Chan suffering three miscarriages before becoming pregnant with Max. In his announcement, Zuckerberg stressed the importance of giving his daughter a sister.

“When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other,” he explained, adding that he grew up with three sisters and Chan grew up with two. “We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends. We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman.”