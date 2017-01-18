By HotTopics.tv

A Marine gave his girlfriend the shock of her life when he showed up on her doorstep unexpectedly and asked her to marry him.

A video shows Marine Jon Trommer expressing his excitement before walking up to his girlfriend, Mandy Wehe’s front door in Parama Ohio.

“I think she’ll be in shock,” Trommer said.

Trommer is stationed in Miramar, California, thousands of miles away from his girlfriend. Trommer told ABC News that he and Mandy had arranged a Facetime date, which they often do to bridge the distance.

“I wanted to make sure she was ready enough,” Trommer said. “I didn’t want to come to her house and have her not be there so I said, ‘For our Facetime date, let’s get dressed up really nice and do something fun,’ and she’s like, ‘OK.’”

When Trommer knocked on the door, Wehe was so shocked to see him through the glass that at first she didn’t open the door. For several minutes, she simply hugged him and smiled.

Then, Trommer got down on one knee and popped the question. She, of course, said yes.

“It went really smoothly,” Trommer said. “It was so hard to keep the secret from her.”

The couple plans to tie the knot on Aug. 12.