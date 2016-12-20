Marine killed while trying to help driver in a crash

By Kelcie Willis

Police said a Marine was killed after getting out of his car in an attempt to help a drunk driver involved in a crash in Los Angeles.

KCAL reported that the victim, Enrico Rojo, was driving to LAX with his fiance, Michelle Medina, and Medina's sister and father when he stopped at a crash on the interstate at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“He said, 'Pull over to the right,’ so we pulled over to the right shoulder," Medina's sister, Mary Jane Medina, told KTLA. "And then he said, 'There’s people in that vehicle, I gotta help them out.'"

KTLA reported that, according to California Highway Patrol, Crystal Adrianna Martinez, 22, was driving a Toyota Matrix down the interstate and made a lane change, crashing into a big rig.

Rojo, 29, stopped and got out of his vehicle to assist the driver.

California Highway Patrol said that Alexander Petricevic was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata and veered to avoid hitting the Toyota Matrix, but hit Rojo.

Petricevic stopped and called 911. CHP said firefighters arrived at the scene and pronounced Rojo dead.

"He went to fight for his country. He was concerned about others, as you can see from the way he died," Rojo's father, Miguel Rojo, said. "He was trying to help a perfect stranger without concern for himself. That’s the one thing I’m going to take away from his life."

Martinez was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities.

The incident is currently being investigated.