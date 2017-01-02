Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Carlin Becker
Other than tweeting hours after her embarrassing New Year’s Eve performance, Mariah Carey has stayed silent about the incident, letting her team do the talking for her. They accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her on purpose – a claim the production company has called "absurd."
">January 2, 2017
WATCH: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve mishap; what really happened during performance? https://t.co/tEnHkiVXyypic.twitter.com/iv4mw01njt— Good Morning America (@GMA)https://t.co/tEnHkiVXyypic.twitter.com/iv4mw01njt— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2017
WATCH: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve mishap; what really happened during performance?
Carey is now speaking out in her first interview since the debacle. Talking with Entertainment Weekly, she reflected on what went wrong.
>> Mariah Carey's team says New Year's Eve performance was sabotaged
“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person, and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” she said. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that, and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”
>> Mariah Carey takes to Twitter after botched New Year's Eve performance
As embarrassed as she was, Carey said the disastrous performance won’t stop her from signing onto live TV events in the future and that her fans have been very supportive over the past few days.
>> Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance panned on social media
“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team,” she said. “My true fans have been so supportive, and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact, because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”
Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}