By WPXI.com

Pittsburgh police were called Monday morning to a gas station on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim told officers he had been assaulted in his apartment on Amber Street when an argument about President Donald Trump turned physical.

The man told investigators that his right ear was bitten off, and he ran to the gas station for help. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers recovered the ear in the apartment.

No arrests were immediately made.