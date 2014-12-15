Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Man stabs son to death after night of heavy drinking, police say

View Larger
Police Car
Brian Stablyk
(Getty)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

A man stabbed his son to death early Sunday during a bout of heavy drinking, according to WDAF.

The 27-year-old victim and the suspect have not been named pending charges, WDAF reported.

>> Read more trending news

"The drinking demon jumped in, and that's when things changed," the victim’s grandmother told WDAF. "I wish (he) had a better future, but I guess he does now where he is. Better one than he had here on Earth."

Police said they took a person into custody after the incident but charges have not yet been filed, according to WDAF.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 