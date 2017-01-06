Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

RED ALERT: I-85/nb shut down at Buford Dr./SR-20 (exit 115) in Gwinnett Co. with crash.

    ALERT

    WSB Storm Center: Atlanta Winter Weather Updates

    Posted: 8:41 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

    Man says laptop, backpack saved life during Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

    Related

    View Larger
    Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting photo
    People take cover at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman killed 5 people and injured many more on January 6, 2017. (Allen Eyestone / Palm Beach Post)

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Palm Beach Post

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —

    A man told CNN he believes a backpack and laptop saved his life during Friday’s shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead and eight others injured.

    Steve Frappier was inside the Terminal 2 baggage area when 26-year-old Esteban Santiago opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

    >> Click here for live, local coverage

    >>Shooter opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport; multiple people killed

    >> Read more trending stories

    “[I] dropped and the backpack was still on my back and I was turned in such a way where that at one point when the shooter shot toward my direction … there was a bullet that ricocheted,” Frappier told CNN.

    Photo gallery: Exclusive images of Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

    Frappier said he felt something hit his back but it wasn’t until he handed his backpack to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and they found a bullet in the backpack’s pocket did he realize what happened.

    “It hit just so through the open backpack, exited, ran through the laptop and the casing and landed in an interior pocket of the backpack,” he said.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    Dave Baker

    Dave Baker - The Home Fix It Show

    Saturday mornings from 9am till Noon Dave Baker is WSB's resident household repair and home improvement expert. He provides a multitude of tips and advice on planning, building and fixing up around the house

    • Call the show! 404.872.0750 or 1.800.972.8255

     
     