Man live streams his own police chase on Facebook

Updated: 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 3:21 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Palm Beach Post
PASADENA, Tx. —
There are some things you should Facebook Live, and some things you should not. The man who live-streamed his own police chase apparently didn’t get the memo.
Erasmo Hernandez,35, was all smiles as he fled police and streamed it online Thursday. "I'm gone forever, man,” Hernandez said.
With police hot on his tail and sirens screaming behind him, the man took to Facebook on Thursday, giving his friends a front-row seat to his high-speed getaway.
The incident started with a narcotics search warrant being served at Hernandez’s house in Texas. Hernandez fled and led Pasadena Police on a 30-minute chase, KPRC reported.
“It's not something I've seen in my career here in law enforcement, however, it's the sign of the times,” Jessica Ramirez, a Pasadena police officer, told KPRC.
Ramirez added that this video can be used against Hernandez in court.
Hernandez was charged with felon in possession of a weapon and evading arrest.
