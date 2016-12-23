Man kills roommate in fight over chores, police say

Police said a man killed his roommate after a fight about chores. (Photo: KIRO-TV)

By Alison Grande

KIRO-TV

An Edmonds man killed his roommate after a fight about chores, police said.

Investigators arrested David Lawrence Hoar, 62, on Wednesday.

His roommate, a 45-year-old woman, was found dead Monday in a first-floor apartment. Police said Hoar, who had been drinking, told investigators that she had fallen and hit her head and that said she had been dead for a few days.

The medical examiner determined through an autopsy that the victim suffered blunt-force trauma to the head, consistent with someone stomping on her face.

When police questioned Hoar on Wednesday, after the autopsy, he admitted that he had "lost it," police said.

He told investigators that he and the woman had been fighting about doing chores. Police said both Hoar and the victim had substance abuse issues.

Neighbors said that Hoar let the woman move in after was evicted from another unit at the apartment complex. Police said they had previously been to the apartment on a domestic violence call.

Hoar appeared Thursday afternoon before a judge on a charge of second-degree murder, domestic violence. His bail was set at $1 million.