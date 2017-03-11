Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:57 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GONZALES, La. —
A Louisiana man who admitted to getting into a fistfight with another driver Friday was killed in a car crash hours later, police said.
Daniel Walker, 31, was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree Friday evening, Louisiana State Police said in a news release posted on its Facebook page. Walker was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.
Just hours earlier, Walker was reportedly involved in a road rage incident that resulted in a fistfight with another driver in the middle of a busy road, according to WBRZ. An eyewitness recorded the fight, which was broken up by police. The officer issued both drivers a court summons at the scene and sent them on their way.
YIKES! We know Baton Rouge traffic is bad, but is it bad enough to fight fellow drivers over? This video was posted today. Here's the story: http://www.wbrz.com/news/watch-two-men-brawl-in-traffic-video-posted-on-facebook-fridayPosted by WBRZ Channel 2 on Friday, March 10, 2017
Walker posted on his Facebook page that he felt terrible about the incident and apologized for his actions. His last Facebook post came less than two hours before he was involved in the fatal car accident.
To anyone that knows me and witnessed what I did at the Highland exit, I apologize..Posted by Daniel Walker on Friday, March 10, 2017
God!!!! Pls judge my heart and not my actions!!! I'm sorry.. I don't know y I am the way I am.. I just am..Posted by Daniel Walker on Friday, March 10, 2017
A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Walker's family pay for funeral expenses.
